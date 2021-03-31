‘Doom’ limited-edition physical collection announced

Limited Run Games has announced Doom: The Classics Collection, a physical limited collection which will release on PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

The limited release features Doom 1, 2 and 3, together for the first time as a physical bundle. Pre-orders will be available on April 2 from the Limited Run Games store, although the release date for the collection has not been announced.

The announcement came via Twitter earlier this week (March 29) when the official Limited Run Games account tweeted about the collection.

Finally @DOOM, DOOM II, and DOOM 3 are together in one package — DOOM: The Classics Collection for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. Pre-orders open on Friday, April 2 at 10am ET. See you in Hell! pic.twitter.com/40IfF1Sy9L — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) March 29, 2021

A special edition of the collection features a replica keycard, a Doom USB floppy disk, a steelbook cover and an original comic. A premium version also features a Doom shadowbox inside a premium windowed CE box.

Doom: The Classics Collection will launch with all three games on one cartridge, which will make all three games playable out of the box with no additional downloads.

Founded in 2015, Limited Run Games distributes limited-edition physical editions of titles across Nintendo Switch, PS4, and even legacy consoles like the Wii U and PS Vita.

The distributor typically focuses on digital-only titles that wouldn’t normally release physically. Independent titles including Papers Please, Oxenfree and Thimbleweed park received limited physical launches of only a few thousand copies.

Elsewhere, Doom Eternal game director Hugo Martin has suggested that the game’s latest DLC, The Ancient Gods Part II may not be the end of the franchise.

Martin revealed that the DLC includes “lots of hints of what we could do moving forward”.