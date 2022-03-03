‘Doom 2’ co-creator releases new level with proceeds going to Ukraine

Doom 2 co-creator John Romero has released a new level for the game, with the proceeds going towards the people of Ukraine.

The first Doom 2 level Romero has released since the game came out in 1994, “One Humanity” can be found here. Players are required to make a €5 (approximately £4.15) donation to play the level, and also need to own an original copy of Doom 2 and a modern source port on PC.

The new level follows Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, which has forced over a million Ukrainians to flee the country.

Romero posted about the new level in a tweet yesterday (March 2), writing: “To support the people of Ukraine and the humanitarian efforts of the Red Cross and the UN Central Emergency Response Fund, I’m releasing a new Doom 2 level for a donation of €5. 100 per cent of the proceeds go toward these agencies. Thank you.”

Elsewhere, the Russian invasion has led to Kyiv-based studio GSC Game World halting production on Stalker 2 in a bid to ensure that its staff and their families are safe.

“Our country is forced to fight for [its] existence again. Seems like this is the price of freedom. Now we are striving to help our employees and their families survive. The game development shifted to the sidelines. But we will definitely continue. After the victory. Glory to Ukraine,” said the developers in a video.

Yesterday the vice prime minister of Ukraine issued an open letter plea to the entire games industry, asking that it “temporarily block all Russian and Belorussian accounts, temporarily stop the participation of Russian and Belorussian teams and gamers in all international esports events and cancel all international events holding on the territory of Russia and Belarus.”

In related news, EA will remove all Russian clubs from its FIFA and NHL titles in response to the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.