‘Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods’ can be played as a standalone game

Doom Eternal’s upcoming DLC, The Ancient Gods Part One, can be purchased and played by gamers who don’t own the base game, id Software has confirmed.

Following the announcement that The Ancient Gods Part One is set to arrive on October 20, the game’s executive producer Marty Stratton has since confirmed during an interview with PCGamesN that the upcoming DLC will be available as a standalone game.

“It’s important as we want the DLC to reach as many people as possible. In fact, you don’t even need to own Doom Eternal to buy the DLC and play it,” Stratton confirmed.

The DLC is also said to be more challenging than the base game, so while newcomers can dive right into the add-on, it is recommended that they play through Doom Eternal first.

The add-on will build upon the devastating events of Doom Eternal’s main campaign. Following the death of Khan Maykr, an imbalance of power threatens the world, leading Doomguy on another descent into hell, which will now feature new enemy types, stronger foes, and even more Marauders.

Game director Hugo Martin also commented on the scope of the game, and why it is being split into two parts. “Most people would associate DLC with being of smaller scope – it’s kind of like the made for TV version of the movie, and the movie was the main game,” he said. “For us, this is very much like a two-part film – this is every bit as grand as the main game was.”

The Ancient Gods Part One, and its follow-up will both be available in Doom Eternal’s Year One Pass for £24.99. The DLC will also be available as a standalone purchase for £15.99. Doom Eternal is currently available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.