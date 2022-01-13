‘Dota 2’ Winter Major cancelled by Valve leaving pros unhappy

Dota 2’s winter tournament has been cancelled due to Covid risks, but pro players are unhappy with how Valve handled the change.

A post from Valve revealed the news:

“As the Winter Tour of the Dota Pro Circuit 2021-2022 season draws to a close, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel the first Major. While hopes were high that we could host an international LAN event, the discovery and spread of new strains of COVID-19 and the resulting increase of travel restrictions has made it unfeasible for all qualified teams to gather for a LAN tournament.”

However, Dota 2 pro players are not taking the news well. While they agree that Covid concerns are a good reason to call off the event, how Valve is choosing to alter the upcoming tournaments is causing some friction, as reported by PCGamer.

“As there will be no major, Tour 1 will conclude after all of the regional league tournaments have ended. Players who have participated in Fantasy will receive their rewards before the start of Tour 2.

Valve openly think that pro players/pro teams/orgs don't add any value to their product That the reason people watch pro Dota is only because of their game & nothing else Their actions reflects this way of thinking entirely.

They don't give a fuck about their alleged 'partners' — Maurice Gutmann (@KheZu) January 12, 2022

“Teams participating in the DPC earn points by playing in their respective Regional Leagues as well as through international competition at the Majors. Since the first Major is no longer happening, we have decided to redistribute its points to the second and third Major. This way, the balance of points between regional and cross-region play remains the same.”

Valve announced the decision at the last minute, which meant many Dota 2 pro teams had already paid for travel, accommodation, and other expenses. The change to the points system has also impacted pro players, and many are unhappy with the lack of communication from the company, including Team Navi and Boom Esports.

