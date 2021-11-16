Dr Disrespect has “high hopes” for ‘Halo Infinite’

Steamer Dr Disrepect has said he has “high hopes” for Halo Infinite following the surprise multiplayer release.

“Honestly, I don’t feel like I have any major issues, really,” he said.

“I’m sitting here wanting to play again. Like, every time I’m finished [a match] I want to get straight into the lobby, I’m down to play again,” he continued. “The ranked grind, battle rifle, map designs, I love them all.”

He later tweeted:

Wow, firm handshakes to Halo Infinite. Game plays so good. yayaya — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) November 16, 2021

The steamer did raise some concerns with the game though: “There’s a few things I’ve got complaints about, a few maps I don’t like that much, but they’re really small complaints really. They’re things that can be fixed.”

Dr Disrespect also revealed that he believes the game could be better about “Damage messaging”

“When I engage someone, we shoot each other and I’m not feeling the impact. You don’t notice, and suddenly your shields are 20% and you’re dead.

The game, which launched at the end of Microsoft’s 20th anniversary Xbox celebration stream, hit a peak concurrent player count of 272,586 in its first day according to SteamDB, with Twitch viewers peaking at 246,945 as well.

Halo Infinite also boasts almost 10,000 “mostly positive” reviews on Steam as of publication (November 16)

Halo Infinite‘s first season of content, named “Heroes of Reach” has also been extended until May 2022. In a post announcing the delay, head of creative at 343 Industries Joseph Staten said: “We made the decision to extend season 1 to give ourselves more time to ensure season 2 meets our high-quality bar and so we can finish development for season 2 in a healthy and sustainable way for our team.”

