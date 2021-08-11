Dr Disrespect is launching his own game development studio

Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm has revealed that he is launching his own game development studio.

The popular streamer, who streams on YouTube with more than 3.44million subscribers, announced his plans by sharing a job posting on his Champions Club website, as he is looking for a gaming studio head.

“Dr Disrespect in partnership with BoomTV is taking on the game industry by storm and incubating a new AA/AAA gaming studio that has a unique twist to it,” reads the job advert.

The twist is that the currently unnamed studio will be partnering with “a select list of mega influencers” in order to launch their “dream gaming title”.

“Those gaming titles will either be incubated and developed OR partner/co develop with existing indie game developers and launched as mega titles,” it adds.

Lets build together. Looking for a Studio Head that's going to change the game. Can you keep up?https://t.co/FErkVrtyE1 pic.twitter.com/NFJ8TTvfJ0 — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) August 10, 2021

Although it appears surprisingly open that anybody can just apply for the position by filling out a simple form, the advert does ask for someone with at least five years experience as a producer in the PC/console games industry, amongst other things.

The successful candidate will be offered a co-founder position with a competitive salary, as well as very high equity.

While studios and publishers are known to partner with influencers for marketing a game, it’s unusual for them to be involved in game development.

However, prior to his streaming career as Dr Disrespect, Beahm also worked as both a community manager and level designer at Sledgehammer Games for Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare, so he does have previous game development experience.

