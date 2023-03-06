Dr Disrespect praises NFTs in gaming and calls critics “brain dead”

Streamer and Midnight Society founder Dr Disrespect has argued that NFT items in gaming will bring about “a new PvP experience”, and accused critics of the technology of being “brain dead”.

In a series of tweets published last night (March 6), Dr Disrespect said that NFTs are “so exciting” within the context of an extraction shooter.

The streamer pointed to the “entertainment value” of players trying to extract with a hypothetical item worth $100,000, and claimed “people saying scam and ‘ugh’ are just brain dead headline followers.”

The concept of digital collectibles in an online game is so exciting to me. Especially an extraction type of game. People saying scam and ‘ugh’ are just brain dead headline followers. Same people that spend a ton on skins for an annual release game. Same skins everyone has too. — Dr Disrespect (@DrDisrespect) March 5, 2023

Advertisement

It’s worth noting that Midnight Society, the game studio co-founded by Dr Disrespect, is currently working on an extraction shooter that uses NFTs. Last year, the studio announced that it would be selling Early Access NFTs before it had actually revealed the game.

The inclusion of NFTs being announced before the game’s reveal sparked backlash, leading to Dr Disrespect stepping in to defend the sale.

“It doesn’t change your experience of the game once it releases and it will continue to be free-to-play. You can’t buy your way to win,” the streamer claimed, denying that it was a “get rich quick scheme” or “cash grab”.

He added that NFTs would not be a pay-to-win feature in the game, nor would they be mandatory for playing.

Advertisement

Midnight Studios debut game, Deadrop, was revealed in July 2022. Last month, the studio announced that Deadrop will be moving toward larger yet less frequent builds through 2023.

Explaining the move, Dr Disrespect said that Deadrop will be updated with “significant new features and iterations” at the cost of “longer development cycles”.

Snapshot five, the game’s next major update, is set to launch next week (March 17) and will introduce the likes of tactical throwables and consumable healing.

In other gaming news, a court in Austria has labelled FIFA‘s in-game Ultimate Team (FUT) packs as a form of “illegal gambling” and ordered Sony to pay £299.