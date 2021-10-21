Dr Disrespect punches his setup over aim assist in ‘Warzone’

Dr Disrespect got so mad about the aim assist in Call Of Duty: Warzone that he punched his gaming setup.

As reported by Dexerto, the popular YouTube streamer Herschel ‘Dr Disrespect’ Beahm was recently playing a game of Warzone with fellow streamer TimTheTatman when the outrage occurred.

The streamer was downed by an enemy in-game, and after viewing the kill cam, Dr Disrepect went on to stand up and punch his gaming chair which shook his camera and setup.

“Oh god,” he said. “Fuck it! I’m so sick and tired, man. Listen, Timmy [TimTheTatman] I’m telling you right now, I’m so sick and tired of this fucking cheesy ass aim assist cross-play.”

He went on to complain how “it’s disgusting the advantage controller players have” saying, “it feels like they’ve got seventh-grade training wheels on.”

Earlier this week (October 18), during another stream the popular streamer shared his scepticism on Call Of Duty: Warzone‘s new anti-cheat software. Activision recently announced its Richochet Anti-Cheat for Warzone and its upcoming title Call Of Duty: Vanguard which is “a robust anti-cheat system supported by a team of dedicated professionals focused on fighting unfair play”, however, the streamer commented that he thinks it’s a “PR play”.

“What do you think the chances [are] that their anti-cheat software is actually going to be successful? There is a part of me that [thinks] it’s a PR play. Fingers crossed right, fingers crossed,” he said. “I mean this game literally feels like a mobile game now.”

