Dr Disrespect says ‘Warzone 2.0’ “won’t last very long”

Dr Disrespect has backtracked his opinion of Warzone 2.0, saying he thinks the game “won’t last very long”.

The streaming giant had recently said he believed the game had “great” potential and praised Warzone‘s “level design and map design” (per Dexterto), but has since called the game “fucking phony”.

After being eliminated in a recent stream, playing alongside Courage to prepare for the OpTic Texas 100k Warzone 2.0 event, Disrespect said: “Dude there is literally no skill gap in this game, huh?”

Courage replied that he believes the developers wanted “anyone to kill anyone.”

Disrespect replied: “Yeah the game’s not going to last very long in my opinion.

“It’s such a fucking phony game, it’s literally built for fourth graders at this point. I’m just talking about this game in general right now – the way it’s tuned and there’s literally no skill gap.”

In a four-star review of the game, NME wrote: “Can you top something like Warzone, what it represented and what it meant to so many people? No, but Warzone 2.0 is giving it a bloody good go and we’re here for the ride, even if that ride involves bartering for our lives on proximity chat while camping in a stairwell.”

Activision recently said Warzone 2.0 was played by 25million people in its first five days.

After the release, the official Call Of Duty Twitter account confirmed huge numbers of early players, tweeting: “Thank you: 5 days, over 25million players.”

To beat the first Warzone game in terms of its numbers over its first 10 days on sale, the new game will have to reach 30million players in the next four days.