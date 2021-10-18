Dr Disrespect thinks ‘Warzone”s new anti-cheat is a “PR play”

The popular streamer Dr Disrespect has shared his scepticism on Call Of Duty: Warzone‘s new anti-cheat software.

Last week (October 13) Activision announced its brand new Richochet Anti-Cheat Initiative for Call Of Duty: Warzone and the upcoming title Call Of Duty: Vanguard. Richochet is “a robust anti-cheat system supported by a team of dedicated professionals focused on fighting unfair play” and features new server-side tools that will monitor analytics to identify cheating and more.

Following the announcement, Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm recently spoke about the news on his YouTube stream – as spotted by Dexerto – saying that he thinks the Richochet Anti-Cheat software is part of a “PR Play”.

“What do you think the chances [are] that their anti-cheat software is actually going to be successful? There is a part of me that [thinks] it’s a PR play. Fingers crossed right, fingers crossed,” he said on his October 15 stream after quitting Warzone following a crash.

“I mean this game literally feels like a mobile game now,” Dr Disrespect added.

Back in August, Dr Disrespect announced that he is launching his own game development studio, saying that he is “Looking for a Studio Head that’s going to change the game”. The unnamed studio will be partnering with a select list of influencers in order to launch their “dream gaming title”.

