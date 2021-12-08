Dr. Dre to release new music via ‘GTA Online’ expansion

Rockstar Games have confirmed a new expansion for GTA Online, featuring legendary rapper and producer Dr. Dre who has also composed new music for the game.

Based around GTA V character Franklin and set years after the events of the game’s single-player campaign, the expansion will see Franklin working on his, “celebrity solutions agency” which caters “to the Vinewood elite in need of solutions to high-society problems”. Enter Dr. Dre, who has lost his phone.

“Lost in the shuffle on his way to Cayo Perico last year, it turns out Dr. Dre’s phone isn’t just missing — it’s in the wrong hands. Not only that, but the phone also contains the hottest property in the city: new, unreleased music from Dr. Dre himself. This could be the big break your agency needs,” reads the announcement on the Rockstar newswire.

“Get ready for a wild and hilarious ride through Los Santos, from the mean streets of Franklin’s old neighbourhood to the hottest parties in the city, from debaucherous mansions to the offices of the FIB and everywhere in between as you join Franklin, expert hacker Imani, Chop the Dog, and crew to secure Dr. Dre’s precious tracks and return them to their rightful owner.”

‘The Contract’ launches December 15 but Rockstar are set to announce more details before that – “including details of an eclectic new radio station from some very special guest hosts, huge first-of-their-kind updates to existing radio stations including a ton of new and unreleased exclusive tracks from Dr. Dre and a heavy-hitting line-up of artists, plus additional opportunities for agency work including choice hits for players willing to get their hands dirty, plus new weapons, vehicles, and much more.”