‘Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate’ announced by Square Enix

A new mainline entry for the Dragon Quest series has been announced during the 35th anniversary stream.

Series creator Yuji Horii and Square Enix announced a brand new mainline game, Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate.

Very little information was given, though Horii hinted in the livestream that the game would feature some changes to the series’ turn-based battle system, and would have a greater focus on choices, as well as being more adult in tone.

The trailer, which adopts a dark fiery tone, is available below:

Little else was revealed about the title, other than the fact it is currently in the early stages of development. It has been slated for a simultaneous worldwide release although no platforms have been announced.

The anniversary event also saw a remake of original NES title Dragon Quest 3, in a high definition 2D/3D combination style. The game, titled Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D is being produced by Masaaki Hayasaka, who produced Octopath Traveller, another Square Enix game with a similar visual style.

A trailer for the game is available below:

Square Enix also announced Dragon Quest Treasures, a spin off from 2017’s Dragon Quest XI: Echoes Of An Elusive Age which will star XI characters Erik and Mia.

The Anniversary stream also saw announcements for expansions for the Japan-only MMO Dragon Quest X, as well as a traditional top-down version called Dragon Quest X Offline which does not require an internet connection, which is also currently only available in Japan.

