‘Dune: Awakening’ trailer reveals brutal survival game set on Arrakis

A new look at Dune: Awakening has been revealed, with developer Funcom showing off what fans of Frank Herbert’s science fiction franchise can expect when the survival game launches.

Players will be tasked with scavenging for resources to craft their own equipment, with other players attempting to wage war against them to steal their equipment. A Dune Direct yesterday [March 4] revealed that politics will also play a factor in the game, with both house Atreides and Harkonnen available for players to join.

By joining these houses, players get access to positions of power, and with that power comes extra threats from players who want to take over from them. It’s a trade-off between the ability to easily get extra resources thanks to your power, and painting a target on your back as somebody who is a very public figure.

In an interview with Eurogamer, the creative director on the game revealed that the title takes place in an alternate universe where a choice is made that changes everything.

“Things are slightly different in our universe. Many events are still the same, so it’s not like we’ve gone all ‘thousands of years ago, a rock slid in the wrong place and changed everything’. It’s just a few years back. But the significant – it’s really close to spoiler territory, which I can’t really go through – but let’s just say that for the large part, we sort of sidestep religion,” Joel Bylos, creative director on Dune: Awakening, explained.

The title was first revealed during Gamescom 2022, and news on the game has been relatively quiet until now.

