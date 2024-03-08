‘Dune: Awakening’ veers away from source material, won’t see players leading a holy war

Funcom, the studio behind Dune: Awakening, has confirmed the upcoming survival game will veer away from the source material.

Dune: Awakening takes place years after the events of the 2021 film and will feature an “alternative” history, according to creative director, Joel Bylos. Funcom worked with both Legendary Pictures, the team behind the big-screen adaptations, as well as the family of Dune author Frank Herbet, but Awakening sees several supposedly-dead characters still alive.

That’s not the only change either, with Dune: Awakening “side-stepping” the religious-driven narrative of the original Dune story.

Advertisement

“We agree that religion is an integral part of the Dune universe. This is why in Dune: Awakening you will meet and interact with people of different religions along your journey,” wrote Funcom. “However, as opposed to the story presented in the books, the player is not a messiah and will not play a major role in any of them. Leading people on a holy war is not why you arrive on Arrakis,” they continued.

We agree that religion is an integral part of the Dune universe. This is why in Dune: Awakening you will meet and interact with people of different religions along your journey. However, as opposed to the story presented in the books, the player is not a messiah and will not play… pic.twitter.com/6QHxnuh2sV — Dune: Awakening (@DuneAwakening) March 6, 2024

“Religion is at the core of the book because the main character is hailed as messiah and the potential Kwisatz Haderach. As Paul Atreides (played by Timothée Chalamet onscreen) interacts with the Fremen, he takes on the mantle of the Lisan-al-Gaib and leads them on their holy war,” said Bylos in a statement to Eurogamer.

“When I say we ‘sidestep’ religion, I am not saying religion doesn’t exist in the game (which is how people seem to have reacted) but that the player is not a central or important figure in any religion. You can hear about the various religions in the game, you can interact with people who are part of those religions, but you aren’t the messiah or prophet of one, and you probably aren’t going to be exploiting one and leading the people on a holy war,” he added.

A new trailer for Dune: Awakening was shared earlier this week. Players will be tasked with scavenging for resources to craft their own equipment, while other players can attempt to steal that equipment. A Dune Direct revealed that politics will also play a factor in the game, with both house Atreides and Harkonnen available for players to join.

Advertisement

Dune: Awakening doesn’t currently have a release window, though players can sign up for a beta test.

In other news, Arrowhead Game Studios’ CEO has apologised after things got heated between the team behind Helldivers 2 and players, following a controversial update.