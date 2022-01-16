‘Dune: Spice Wars’ has had its RTS and 4X combination detailed

A recent FAQ for Dune: Spice Wars details the hybrid real-time and 4X strategy combination the game will use.

The FAQ was released on Dune: Spice Wars’ Steam page and includes details such as price and content, but most interesting is the discussion on what type of game it will be (via PCGamer).

The post says, “Is it an RTS or a 4X? It is both. The game is real-time, but the pace is slower than in a typical RTS (and you can pause and fast forward). The game also features exploration, territory control, economic growth, combat, politics and spying, features that make it a true 4X game but do not detract from the core RTS experience that players would expect.”

Other details shared in the post include the addition of houses. “We’ve announced House Harkonnen and House Atreides as playable factions. We’re planning to have two other factions at launch, followed by a 5th faction during Early Access (and more later!).”

However, it is unlikely that House Ordos will be included in Dune: Spice Wars. “House Ordos was first mentioned in the Dune Encyclopedia and then in the video game Dune 2, but never in Frank Herbert’s works. We’re starting with what’s in the books, and we’ll see what would be best beyond that during the Early Access.”

Another question asked is why the House Atreides is represented by green when previous games have used blue. “To stay true to the books. Many things in Dune have been represented differently in shows, movies, comics or games over the years. The Atreides banner and uniforms are described as green and black in the books so that’s what we went for in the game.”

