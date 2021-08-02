‘Dustbiters’ announcement trailer literally blows Tim Schafer’s mind

Frenzied card game Dustbiters has been revealed, with an announcement video featuring Tim Schafer literally having his mind blown.

As described on the Kickstarter page, Dustbiters is “a quick and furious card game about rival car gangs racing to outrun a giant dust storm.”

The announcement video features an appearance from Double Fine Productions founder Tim Schafer, who went on to say “I didn’t make this game, but I played it and I love it.”

Unfortunately for Schafer, his mind literally explodes in the video upon hearing that the game is available to back on Kickstarter.

The game aims to be “quick to learn and easy to understand”, and players will have three actions per turn which are spent maneuvering their cars away from the dust storm. To do so, “you must make clever use of your cars to destroy – or outlast – your opponent”.

At the end of each turn, whichever car is at the back of the line is destroyed by an ever-enclosing dust storm. The game is created by a variety of different developers, who have worked separately on games like BroForce and Nuclear Throne.

The cards of Dustbiters have been made with the help of iam8bit, which has worked to create “a beautiful deluxe box with custom insert, great feeling heavyweight cards and an operator-manual style instruction booklet.”

The game is currently raising funds on Kickstarter, and for around £18 fans will be able to get their hands on the game. While the title aims to raise £18,791, over £6000 has already been raised within an hour of announcement.

Further offers are available for those willing to back the game with extra money, including custom merchandise and the limited chance for five backers to get their own favourite vehicle in the game as a custom playable card “with its own art and abilities”.

