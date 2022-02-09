‘Dying Light 2’ appears to have a ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ easter egg weapon

Dying Light 2: Stay Human features a weapon that seems to be a reference to Cyberpunk 2077.

A weapon found in Dying Light 2 called the Cyberhands 2177, a pair of special knuckle dusters, seems to be an easter egg that references a weapon in Cyberpunk 2077 called the Mantis Blades. The Mantis Blades were a body mod players could install in Cyberpunk that allowed V to slice at enemies with melee attacks. In Dying Light 2 you don’t get anything so fancy, so the Cyberhands 2177 are essentially just two blades attached to a pair of gloves.

If you want the Cyberhands 2177 for yourself, you’ll first need to complete the Broadcast story mission. Once you have, head to the top of the VNC tower, head left, and you’ll see a couple of moss covered skyscrapers. Use your glider to reach the closest one, and then from there the next. You’ll meet a man called ‘Liquidator’, and then he’ll provide you with the Cyberpunk easter egg weapon blueprints.

When the game launched, the servers broke due to the overwhelming amount of players trying to play the game. Techland plans to fix these issues first, and then plan to address the motion sickness issue some players have been facing.

In NME’s review of the game, which we gave three out of five stars, we said that Dying Light 2’s “marketing campaign promised the world but a production hamstrung by constant delays and shifts in key personnel has delivered a joyless game that lacks the spirit of exploration of its predecessor and strips out a lot of the joy.”

