‘Dying Light 2’ patch 1.4 adds new DLC and photo mode

Dying Light 2‘s first major update has been released with patch 1.4 which introduces new story content and a photo mode.

Chapter One: In the Footsteps of a Nightrunner is now live across PC and consoles and is the biggest free content update since the release of Dying Light 2.

In this patch, players will meet the chapter’s new agent Harper, a Nightrunner of old, and will aid him in his effort to combat the Special Infected that are endangering the people of Villedor. You can check out the launch trailer below:

Alongside new story content and the addition of the long-awaited photo mode, a new rank system and unlockables have also been added, allowing players to earn reputation points and rank up to unlock high-end weapons, outfits, and consumables.

Daily and weekly bounties, two new currencies to purchase items, and new enemies called the Mutated Infected, the Volatile Tyrant, and the Volatile Hive have all been introduced as well.

Dying Light 2 players will also be able to take on new chapter missions from Harper when they purchase a special Chapter Mission Ticket, allowing them to endure the highly challenging and punishing time trials.

New events are also available and will let players embark on a series of events that centre around the intricacies of the chapter one system. “Reach goals, team up with other players around the globe and win a wealth of in-game rewards,” Techland explained on the Steam blog post.

Last month, Techland announced that Dying Light 2‘s first piece of major downloadable content (DLC) has been delayed to September. The developer had previously revealed a roadmap featuring the newly released chapter one, as well as the photo mode, and the next five years of content.

The story DLC was originally scheduled for a June release but was delayed, with Techland stating that it needs “a bit more time to develop the first story DLC”.

In other news, Undetected is coming to PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC.