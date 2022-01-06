‘Dying Light 2’ skill trees revealed in the latest trailer

Dying Light 2 is shambling closer to its release date next month, and the latest trailer shows off some of the skills players can unlock.

The trailer shows a handful of skills that players can unlock as they progress through the world of Dying Light 2.

As with Dying Light, Dying Light 2 will feature separate combat and parkour skill trees. The original game also had a survivor skill tree, but that did not appear in the trailer for the sequel.

The first ability shown is the Block Charge. This combat ability allows the player to sprint at an opponent and tackle them to the ground. In the visual example, the person gets tackled off of a rooftop.

The second ability is Perfect Parry, which rewards players who time their blocks well by staggering opponents. The mechanic allows players to break out of defensive situations and fight back, which was sometimes a problem in Dying Light 1.

Next up is the Ground Pound. This ability was in Dying Light 1 but appears to have received a rework as it doesn’t require a two-handed weapon anymore. When performed in mid-air, the player will slam the ground and stun enemies around them.

Another new returning upgrade is the Bash, allowing players to charge through enemies and escape potential danger.

A new parkour ability is the Far Jump, which allows players to use low obstacles to propel themselves forward much further than a regular jump could. Finally, the Tic Tac is a new ability that allows the player to run along vertical surfaces. This allows the player to cross obstacles they wouldn’t have been able to overcome previously.

