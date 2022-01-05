‘Dying Light 2: Stay Human’ set to reveal new gameplay next week

The dev diary for Dying Light 2: Stay Human is getting its sixth and final episode later this month, and will show off some new gameplay footage.

Since May last year, Techland has been releasing episodes of Dying 2 Know which covered various bits of information relating to Dying Light 2. The last episode will be airing on Techland’s Twitch channel at 8pm GMT, January 13. Jonah Scott, voice of Aiden Caldwell in Dying Light 2, will be hosting the episode. The final episode will show off some new gameplay, so tune in to see what might be revealed.

Previous episodes revealed that actress Rosario Dawson would be joining Dying Light 2 as Lawan, described as one of the most important characters in the game. Actor and choreographer David Belle helped Techland with creating and improving the parkour systems in the game. And composer Olivier Deriviere, best known for his work on A Plague Tale: Innocence, Greedfall, and Chernobylite, also wrote the music for Dying Light 2.

A sequel to 2015’s Dying Light, Stay Human has expanded upon the original game. Parkour features heavily as a traversal mechanic, with a day and night cycle affecting what you can do, such as exploring abandoned lairs of the infected at night. The game also features a faction system, which will change how the setting of the game, the City, grows or suffers depending on the choices you make.

Dying Light 2 is releasing next month on February 4, and will be available on Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, PC, and Nintendo Switch (Cloud Version).

