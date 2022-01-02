According to developer Techland, the upcoming Dying Light 2 will have over 500 equipable items for the player character.

A recent Twitter post highlighted that the game will have “over 500 unique pieces of gear” and showed a few of them off in a picture. The wide range of options should help the two to four co-op players stand out from each other whilst they run across rooftops and quickly dispatch zombies.

There are over 500 different items you can equip in Dying Light 2 Stay Human. Talk about gearing up! #DyingLight2 pic.twitter.com/2RQMA79lcJ — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) December 31, 2021

There will also be many more customisation options than in the first game, as the players face, shirt, wrists, gloves, pants, and shoes can all be changed. Techland also revealed recently that Dying Light 2 will have a plethora of accessibility options and a fully customisable Heads-Up-Display (HUD).

Different HUD elements can be turned on or off in the game, whilst they would be triggered dynamically in the original. For improved accessibility, colour options have been added to the UI, with work still being done to optimise each setting. A controller layout for left-handed players and the ability to either hold or tap QTEs will also be implemented.

Lead game designer Tymon Smektala also revealed recently that the pandemic definitely impacted the game’s development. “I think very subconsciously, it [COVID-19] impacted a lot of our choices”, they said.

“It all feels a little surreal”, Smektala added, explaining that the themes within Dying Light 2 are “maybe more important because of what’s happening” in the real world. “You cannot have [collaborative creative experiences] when the only living being that can motivate you is your cat. You have Zoom, of course, but it’s not the same.”

Dying Light 2 releases on February 4 2022, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and is coming to the Nintendo Switch via the Cloud.

