‘Dynasty Warriors’ developer wants a ‘Star Wars’ hack ‘n’ slash game

Dynasty Warriors producer Akihiro Suzuki has said he wants to create a Star Wars hack ‘n’ slash game.

Since the release of Dynasty Warriors 2 in 2000, the series has led the way in hack ‘n’ slash titles with the likes of Zelda, Dragon Quest, One Piece and Persona all taking influence from the Musuo genre.

Speaking about possible crossovers with JP Games, Suzuki said: “Within the dev team, a lot of different IP and works have been brought up. This is solely my own opinion, but my own personal wish would be for a Star Wars crossover.”

He’s not the only member of the team to be considering it either. When Koei Tecmo producer Hisashi Koinuma was asked which series would work best as a Samurai Warriors 5-esque Musou for The Gamer last year, he said: “Mario and Star Wars are two great series that come to mind. Unfortunately, we haven’t had the opportunity to collaborate with these IP yet.”

Elsewhere in the interview with JP Games, Suzuki revealed his hopes for the Dynasty Warriors series going forward.

“I’d like to be able to increase the sense of immersion into the battlefield through more realistic depictions, especially through the visual representation and the individual movement (AI) of every single soldier,” he said. “Also, if we can have multiple people playing simultaneously online, that would be really fun.”

Last week, EA confirmed that Respawn Entertainment is working on a series of titles in the Star Wars franchise, including “the next game in the Star Wars Jedi” series.

There’s also a new first-person shooter and new strategy game in development.

“Building on the previous successes of our EA relationship, this new collaboration highlights the trust and mutual respect shared between the world-class teams at EA, Respawn and Lucasfilm Games,” said Sean Shoptaw of Walt Disney Games in the post. “Fostered by the expertise and passion within each team, we will create thrilling original games for diverse audiences across the Star Wars galaxy.”