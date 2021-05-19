E3 2021 indie games to have bigger role with ESA and IGDA partnership

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has announced its partnership with the International Game Developers Association (IGDA) which will expand opportunities for indie developers at this year’s E3 event.

The ESA has organised E3 since its first event in 1995, although it was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and returns this year as a digital-only event.

The partnership will allow the IGDA to offer its members special packages and opportunities to be included in E3 2021, with the goal of expanding those opportunities into 2022 and beyond.

In a statement from the IGDA website, the organisation’s executive director Renee Gittins said: “The IGDA is thrilled to partner with the ESA to uplift indies during this year’s E3 and beyond.

“Indies provide heartfelt stories and groundbreaking creativity that lead progress of our industry. It is an honour to help indies onto this grand stage for the first time so they can share their efforts and inspiration worldwide.”

A statement also came from the ESA’s president and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis: “We are reimaging E3 in a variety of ways, and part of that is engaging with indie developers by offering opportunities to help highlight them and their work on a global stage.

“Indie developers are a critical part of the video game industry, and we’re thrilled to expand our offerings to create opportunities to showcase their work worldwide.”

E3 2021 takes place from June 12 to June 15 and can be watched on the official E3 Twitch and YouTube channel.

Bandai Namco, Square Enix and more companies have already been confirmed for E3 2021. However, Hollow Knight: Silksong will not be making an appearance.