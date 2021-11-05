E4 shares a first look at Sir Trevor McDonald as GamesMaster

E4 has revealed the first image of Sir Trevor McDonald as The GamesMaster, who will play the role in the channel’s reboot of GamesMaster this month.

In the GamesMaster reboot, McDonald plays the role of the eponymous GamesMaster, which will “see him assume the vital duties of setting up gaming’s most amazing challenges to the contenders”.

Elaborating on McDonald’s roles and responsibilities within the show, E4 shared:

Advertisement

“As the all-knowing GamesMaster, he’ll watch over competitors as they compete in virtual battles across a range of games, trying everything in their power to claim a legendary Golden Joystick Trophy.”

Back in September, it was announced that the show will be hosted by Robert Florence, Frankie Ward, and Ty Logan, who will be relaunching GamesMaster – a 90s TV show that concluded in 1998.

A new trailer for GamesMaster has also been released, showcasing some of the people and games that will appear on the show. The trailer reveals that titles like Tekken, Mario Kart, Cuphead and more will be involved in the challenges.

“The series will see celebrities, gaming stars and super fans all take part in challenges, races and epic fights,” reads a statement from E4.

E4 is rebooting the show in partnership with Facebook‘s Quest 2, with three hour-long episodes set to premiere on YouTube in November. The reboot is being led by showrunner Céin McGillicuddy, the co-creator of BBC shows Sexy Murder and Top Coppers.

Advertisement

In other news, the full launch of eFootball 2022 has been pushed back to spring 2022, despite v1.0.0 meaning to launch on November 11. Furthermore, all Premium Player Pack pre-orders have been cancelled, with Konami explaining that all buyers will be refunded automatically.

Elaborating on the delay, Konami has said that “more time is needed to deliver the product in the quality that will meet the expectations of our users”.