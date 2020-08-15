EA to rebrand and Access and Origin subscription services as EA Play

Electronic Arts has announced that it will be rebranding its EA Access and Origin Access subscription services to EA Play.

The publisher revealed the changes in a blog post on its website. EA Access and Original Access Basic are set to be combined under the new EA Play banner, while the higher tier Origin Access Premier will be renamed as EA Play Pro.

EA noted that the shift is meant to put the player “at the center of the experience”. IT added that “moving all the benefits to a single brand is an important step in streamlining our services to ensure that being an EA Play member is the best way to play”.

The company also added that more exclusives are on the way to its subscription services, in celebration of the rebranding. “We’re adding even more in the coming months, starting with exclusive in-game challenges and monthly reward drops for members on select titles”, EA stated.

Up till now, the EA Play branding had been used as the title of the company’s annual live event. That showcase will now be called EA Play Live, in line with this year’s online-only livestream, which featured a deep dive into the upcoming Star Wars: Squadrons and the announcement of a new Skate game.

The games to EA Access, Origin Access Basic and Origin Access Premier are set to take effect on August 18.

Over the past few months, more titles from EA’s library have made their way to Steam after the two companies made a partnership last year.

At the time of its announcement Mike Blank, EA’s senior vice president of player networks, stated that “we want to make it easy to play the games you love, wherever you want to play. Delivering games to the Steam community is an important step in achieving this goal.”