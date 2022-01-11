EA apologises for ‘FIFA 22’ hacking issues

EA Sports has apologised for the recent FIFA 22 hacking issues and has provided an update on how they plan to improve account security.

The publisher revealed how the accounts were accessed in a statement, confirming previous reports that the hackers were exploiting EA’s live chat.

“Over the last few weeks, we’ve been made aware of reports that high-profile player accounts are being targeted for takeover. Through our initial investigation, we can confirm that a number of accounts have been compromised via phishing techniques. Utilising threats and other “social engineering” methods, individuals acting maliciously were able to exploit human error within our customer experience team and bypass two-factor authentication to gain access to other player accounts. ”

EA has also announced a series of steps that it will undertake to prevent similar issues in the future.

All EA Advisors and individuals who assist with service of EA Accounts are receiving individualised re-training and additional team training, with a specific emphasis on account security practices and the phishing techniques used in this particular instance.

We are implementing additional steps to the account ownership verification process, such as mandatory managerial approval for all email change requests.

Our customer experience software will be updated to better identify suspicious activity, flag at-risk accounts, and further limit the potential for human error in the account update process.

Several of the hacked accounts belonged to high-profile FIFA YouTuber personalities, many with millions of coins in the game’s virtual ecosystem.

EA concluded by issuing an apology to those affected by the issues.

