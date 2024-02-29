EA cancels unannounced ‘Star Wars’ game amid heavy layoffs

After extensive layoffs at the publisher, it has also been reported that Respawn Entertainment‘s upcoming Star Wars FPS has been cancelled.

Per a report from IGN, EA is shuttering development on the game as part of an effort to cut costs across the board. This is in addition to laying off over 5% of staff members, or around 670 people.

In a note to staff, EA Entertainment president Laura Miele wrote that “it’s always hard to walk away for a project”.

“This decision is not a reflection of the team’s talent, tenacity, or passion they have for the game. Giving fans the next installments of the iconic franchises they want is the definition of blockbuster storytelling and the right place to focus,” Miele wrote.

The cancelled title was reportedly a Mandalorian game. According to Insider Gaming, the game was set between Revenge Of The Sith and A New Hope, placing it squarely in the period of Star Wars history considered the darkest, that being when the Galactic Empire was in control of everything.

According to the report, players would take control of a bounty hunter and collect bounties across the known galaxy, playing across a number of levels that showed off the Star Wars universe.

In a note to staff, EA CEO Andrew Wilson wrote that “not every team will be impacted”, but that this is the “hardest part of these changes”.

“Our primary goal is to provide team members with opportunities to find new roles and paths to transition onto other projects. Where that’s not possible, we will support and work with each colleague with the utmost attention, care, and respect,” Wilson wrote.

