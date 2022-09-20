EA confirms “action-adventure” ‘Iron Man’ game in the works

EA has announced that the company’s Motive Studio is working on an “all-new single-player, third-person, action-adventure” Iron Man game in collaboration with Marvel.

In a blog post published today (September 20), EA confirmed that Motive Studio, which is currently working on an upcoming Dead Space remake, also has an Iron Man game in “early development.”

“Developed in collaboration with Marvel Games, the game will feature an original narrative that taps into the rich history of Iron Man, channelling the complexity, charisma, and creative genius of Tony Stark, and enabling players to feel what it’s like to truly play as Iron Man,” describes EA.

EA noted that Motive’s Iron Man game is currently in pre-production, and is “the first of several new games” planned for the company’s collaboration with Marvel.

Development on the Iron Man game is being led by Olivier Proulx, who served as game director for Eidos Montreal‘s Guardians Of The Galaxy. “It’s an honour and privilege to have the opportunity to make a video game based on one of the most iconic superheroes in entertainment today,” shared Proulx.

“We have a great opportunity to create a new and unique story that we can call our own. Marvel is encouraging us to create something fresh,” Proulx added. “We have a lot of freedom, which is so engaging for the team.”

Proulx will be joined on the project by Ian Frazier, creative director for EA’s Star Wars: Squadrons and lead designer on Mass Effect: Andromeda. Maëlenn Lumineau, who recently worked with Ubisoft as a production director for Immortals: Fenyx Rising and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, will also be working on Motive’s Iron Man game.

In other gaming news, EA CEO Andrew Wilson has claimed that Call Of Duty becoming an Xbox-exclusive would be a “tremendous opportunity” for Battlefield, following speculation over the future of Activision‘s shooter.