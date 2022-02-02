EA declines to reveal ‘Battlefield 2042’ sales figures in investor call

EA has declined to disclose sales figures for Battlefield 2042, with the company describing the sales as “disappointing.”

Battlefield 2042 has widely been regarded as a disappointment by fans and critics alike. And EA’s most recent investor call (as transcribed by SeekingAlpha) suggests that that has resulted in the game not performing well. Blake Jorgensen, EA’s CFO, described Battlefield 2042’s sales as “disappointing.” When asked about specific numbers, Jorgensen responded by saying “we’re going to refrain from trying to give updates there. Remember, Battlefield is less than 10% of our revenue. We sold less units than we thought we would.”

EA CEO Andrew Wilson also noted that “the launch of Battlefield 2042 did not meet expectations” but he did also say that the developer is “fully committed to realising the full potential of this game and fully committed to our Battlefield fans.”

Advertisement

NME gave Battlefield 2042 a 3/5 in our review, saying that the game’s “biggest problem is it tries to deliver power to the players at the expense of everything else. However, when every player is exceptional all of the time, the end result is that everything just appears altogether ordinary.”

The studio’s Q3 FY22 report shows that their total revenue is up 7% to £1.31 billion, and net bookings are also up 7% to £1.9 billion. Apex Legends is likely a big contributor to that, having been very successful with a 30% increase in players year-over-year in Q3. And the entirety of EA Sports business has gone up nearly 10% year-over-year.

In other news, Shovel Knight developer Yacht Club Games announced their new game Mina The Hollower would be a Kickstarter project, and it was funded in less than 24 hours. Like Shovel Knight, Mina The Hollower will also borrow aesthetics from an old console, this time drawing from the Game Boy Colour.