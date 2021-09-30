EA details new ‘Battlefield 2042’ community initiatives to encourage a positive space

Electronic Arts has announced its community initiative to help ensure a positive and welcoming experience for Battlefield 2042 players.

In a new blog post, EA has outlined its “Positive Play” initiative which will focus on ensuring the Battlefield community will remain a positive space when the game launches later this year.

“We want you to be proud of being a part of the Battlefield community – a globally inclusive and diverse community where any race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, heritage, or country of origin are welcome,” EA said.

The publisher has shared its expectations for members of the Battlefield community within its Community Charter, outlining what it expects from players and reiterating that any form of harmful behaviour towards others isn’t tolerated.

“We take our commitment to Positive & Fair play seriously, and won’t tolerate bad actors on the Battlefield. As a community, we play the objective, together.”

EA’s “Positive Play” initiative is about ensuring you’re able to refine your social experience while playing Battlefield 2042 which will come with several tools and features to define the experience yourself. Firstly, players will be able to block or unblock players in-game, ensuring they cannot message or voice chat with you. An in-game text profanity filter will always be active and there will be an option to mute in-game text, individuals or all players in the chat.

In addition, you’ll be able to report a player within the game, while the Battlefield Portal will also offer players several admin tools such as the ability to apply persistent bans across Community Experiences that you’ve created.

The publisher also confirmed that Battlefield 2042 will be using Easy-AntiCheat (EAC) to ensure “Fair Play”, a tool that has been used in several other EA games such as Apex Legends. Those caught cheating will be sanctioned, causing them to be instantly disconnected mid-match and permanently banned across all platforms.

Battlefield 2042 is set to launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on November 19, 2021.

In other news, for the month of October, Amazon will be offering several free games to Prime Gaming subscribers, including Star Wars: Squadrons.