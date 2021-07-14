EA dispute one machine limit for ‘FIFA 22’ on Steam

EA have had to confirm that FIFA 22 will not have a one machine limit on PC, despite Steam saying otherwise.

The Steam page listing for FIFA 22 had previously stated that the game would have a one machine limit due to 3rd party download rights management (DRM). This has since been updated to remove the line stating the limit.

EA told Eurogamer that the line was an error. They stated that “We can confirm there is not a one machine limit for FIFA 22 on PC via Steam. This was listed incorrectly, and the limitation has now been removed. We apologise for the confusion and thank our community for noticing the error.”

This means that users who do purchase FIFA 22 through steam will be able to install it on as many machines as they like. Probably.

FIFA 22 on PC has recently received some negative attention as the version will be the same as the one received by last generation consoles.

FIFA 22 will include a system that EA calls “HyperMotion”. This combines machine learning with motion capture gathered using players. The official description says that:

“Xsens suits record every touch, tackle, sprint and duel from all 22 players playing at high intensity for the first time ever, capturing data that powers over 4000 new animations in FIFA 22 to raise the footballing intensity, responsiveness, and physicality of every player in the game.”

This system was announced on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S systems, but not on PC. EA has said that removing certain features from the previous PC version had been to keep minimum specifications low and allow as many people to play as possible.

EA also recently announced that FIFA 22 would not include a free next-gen upgrade, requiring players to buy the Ultimate Edition to get both versions.