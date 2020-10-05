EA has officially announced ‘Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered’

After numerous leaks and teases, EA has finally announced that Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered is coming.

It’s set to launch on November 6 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. A Nintendo Switch version is also in the works and will release a week later on November 13.

The fan favourite entry in the Need For Speed series will feature enhanced visuals and all previously released downloadable content. Additionally, the game’s multiplayer will return with support full cross-platform play.

Brand new achievements and trophies will also be added, alongside wraps, car colours, a revamped photo mode, and a sleuth of quality of life improvements. Autolog also makes a return, delivering challenges based on your in-game friend list.

Check out the announcement trailer which showcases the updated visuals below:

Before the announcement, the Need For Speed Twitter account had spent the last few days teasing the impending announcement. The game was spotted on a Korean rating board earlier this month (October), suggesting that the upcoming announcement was imminent.

It’s also been reported by VentureBeat that a remaster of the Mass Effect trilogy is in the works with an rumoured October release. However, it’s allegedly been pushed back into 2021 to allow for a longer development time.

In related EA news, the company is merging with Microsoft to bring its subscription service to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service. From November 10, members of the service will gain access to EA Play on top of their usual subscription benefits.