EA hires former ‘Call Of Duty’ manger to help grow ‘Battlefield’ franchise

Electronic Arts (EA) has hired former Call Of Duty general manager Byron Beede to lead its Battlefield franchise.

On Wednesday (June 2), EA announced that Beede has joined the company as the senior vice president and general manager of its popular Battlefield series. EA said that the move “signals a strategic, long-term commitment to the growth of the franchise”, per IGN.

During his time at Activision, Beede had overseen the launches of successful instalments in the Call Of Duty series, including free-to-play titles such as Call Of Duty: Mobile and Warzone. Aside from his work on the Call Of Duty games, Beede was also formerly the executive vice president and general manager of the Bungie-developed Destiny games.

EA’s move to hire Beede comes as it gears up to launch Battlefield 6, the latest mainline instalment of the long-running series. The company is expected to reveal more details about the game on June 9, ahead of the upcoming E3 2021.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson previously confirmed during an investors call in May that the forthcoming game will be released for both current- and next-gen consoles. The title is also expected to be available on PC.

Battlefield 6 reportedly has the largest development team in the series’ history. EA announced earlier this year that Criterion Games, the team behind the Need For Speed series, was working alongside DICE on the new Battlefield game.