EA Motive announces ‘Dead Space’ development stream for tomorrow

EA Motive has announced a brand new Dead Space development livestream will air tomorrow (August 31).

The developer shared the news in a new Tweet via the Dead Space game account, confirming that fans can tune in tomorrow for a “very early look at the development” of the remake.

The livestream will air on August 31 via the EA Motive Studio Twitch at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST.

It’s unclear at this time what Motive will show off to fans during the livestream. If by chance any gameplay footage is shown, it will be the first fans will get to see of the upcoming horror game.

The passionate team at @MotiveStudio are bringing you in for a very early look at the development of #DeadSpace. Tune in to our stream tomorrow at 10am PT / 1pm ET. https://t.co/woBW8jSB8z pic.twitter.com/Jb1D0foen9 — Dead Space (@deadspace) August 30, 2021

Dead Space is a next-gen remake of the classic sci-fi survival horror game from 2008 and is set to launch on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. There is no release window at this time, but we do know that the remake is being built from the ground up.

When the game was announced, it was confirmed that old-school Dead Space fans can expect an “improved” story characters and gamepaly mechanics.

Earlier this month, the developer revealed that Dead Space will “do away” with dated ideas from the original with art director Mike Yazijian saying that the “main source of inspiration is the original vision for Dead Space.”

“We are taking the opportunity to also do away with some things that don’t work and make sure the game stays relevant to modern audiences — but even that has to be done surgically,” Yazijian said.

