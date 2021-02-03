EA plans to keep making Star Wars games despite losing exclusive rights

EA has confirmed it will continue to work on Star Wars games despite losing its exclusive rights to create games for the franchise.

Earlier this year, Disney announced that current and future Star Wars games will be branded together under the revived Lucasfilm Games brand name. During the announcement Disney said that Lucasfilm Games will be the “official identity for all gaming titles from Lucasfilm”.

EA responded to the news via Twitter on January 13, saying that it looks “forward to continuing our partnership with Lucasfilm Games” and will continue to make Star Wars games in the future.

✅ We love Star Wars.

✅ We look forward to continuing our partnership with Lucasfilm Games.

✅ We’re making more Star Wars games.

✅ BD-1 is still the cutest. — Electronic Arts (@EA) January 13, 2021

VGC reported during an earnings call yesterday (February 2) that EA CEO Andrew Wilson said: “In the context of Star Wars, we won’t be announcing new things here but what I would say is that, if you look at our history with Star Wars, we’ve had a long and very profitable relationship, first with LucasArts or Lucasfilm, and then with Lucasfilm as part of Disney.”

Wilson continued with his statement, saying: “we’ve established these very strong parts of that franchise,” before adding, “you should expect that we will continue to invest in those as well as some new experiences across platforms for the future”.

EA had a 10-year exclusivity deal for the Star Wars license that it signed with Lucas Arts in 2013. EA’s Communications Director, Andy McNamara, tweeted to say that this deal still stands at the moment.

The previous deal is still in place. — Andy McNamara (@TheRealAndyMc) January 13, 2021

Shortly after the Lucasfilm Games announcement, Ubisoft confirmed that it is currently working on an open-world Star Wars project.

The news confirmed that Ubisoft’s Massive Entertainment division, the developers of Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, would be working on the game which currently has no release date.