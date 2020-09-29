EA Play is joining Xbox Game Pass this November, PC in December

Xbox has revealed that EA Play will be joining its Game Pass service this November, with a PC version at a later date.

In exactly six weeks from today (September 29), both Xbox Series consoles are expected to launch on November 10, and with it EA Play will also become accessible to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. PC players will have to wait a little longer, as the services are not expected to merge until the beginning of December.

The merger of both subscription based services will find EA Play as an additional perk for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members at no additional cost. Currently, the service is priced at £10.99/$14.99US a month.

Check out the announcement tweet from Xbox below:

EA Play will come with many titles published by the company, such as Star Wars: Battlefront II and The Sims 4. There is also the option to partake in early access trials to select games, including Madden NFL 21 and FIFA 21.

An updated FAQ page has shed further light for anyone who is currently subscribed to both services. Members of both will find their “EA Play subscription will be cancelled, and any remaining time over 50 days will be rounded up and converted to the nearest month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at a ratio of three to one.” PC players who have purchased EA Play through Origin will have to cancel their subscription manually.

Microsoft’s recent acquisition of Bethesda has ensured the developer franchises will be also be available on Xbox Game Pass. Last week (September 24), it was announced that Doom Eternal would be joining the service shortly.