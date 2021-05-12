This year’s EA Play Live showcase is scheduled for July

Electronic Arts (EA) has confirmed the date for this year’s EA Play Live showcase.

EA Play Live 2021 is set to take place on July 22, which is about a month off from its usual June date around the traditional E3 showcase. Although EA has not been in attendance at E3 for a number of years now, the company typically hosts its EA Play event near the event.

EA announced the date on Twitter earlier today (May 12) with a video that features an homage to the company’s classic logo. “EA Play Live is coming back July 22nd. Save the date!” it wrote.

EA Play Live is coming back July 22nd. Save the date! pic.twitter.com/qh9OOGhPTm — Electronic Arts (@EA) May 11, 2021

Although details remain scarce at the moment, the company is expected to reveal more details about its upcoming games at the July event. These might include much-awaited titles such as Dragon Age 4 and the Skate reboot, its various sports franchises, as well as third-party EA Originals games.

Despite the later-than-usual date for EA Play Live 2021, the developer is supposedly set to reveal more about the highly anticipated Battlefield 6 next month. “Words that rhyme with Soon. June. Boom,” the official Battlefield account tweeted earlier this week on May 11.

At last year’s EA Play Live, EA released trailers for Star Wars Squadrons, FIFA 21 and Madden 21, alongside previews for a handful of other EA Originals.

Earlier this month, supposed screenshots from a leaked trailer of Battlefield 6 surfaced. The leaked images seemed to suggest that the franchise would be returning to a contemporary timeline as opposed to the World War II setting of its predecessor Battlefield V.