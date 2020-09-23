EA Sports announces ‘FIFA 21’ will not receive a demo

EA Sports has announced that this year’s FIFA 21 will not receive a demo ahead of its launch.

The developer broke the news via Twitter, explaining its rationale for not releasing a demo of the game ahead of its October 9 launch. “We’ve made the decision to focus our development team’ s time on delivering the best full game experience for current and next-gen consoles,” it stated.

EA Sports then noted that players can experience the game earlier via the EA Play subscription service from October 1 onwards, or they can wait for the game to launch officially on all available platforms on October 9.

The absence of this year’s FIFA demo breaks years of tradition, which typically allows players to test out the game before making a purchase of the full game at a premium price.

The news follows EA Sports’ revelation of the number of changes it is making to the game’s career mode. The first change will be the Interactive Match Simulations, which is a new way to play matches in career mode.

Through Interactive Match Simulations, players will be able to make tactical decisions and adopt the role of a manager as they make decisions on the pitch from a top-down simulation view.

Other new features in FIFA 21 include Active Training, new transfer options, alongside an enhanced opposition A.I, which will present more challenges as computer controlled teams act with more realism than ever before.

FIFA 21 is set to launch on October 9 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Next-gen and Google Stadia versions of the game will launch at a later date.