‘EA Sports FC’ developer claims new tech will “blur the lines” between virtual and real football

In a recent showcase, EA Sports boasted that there will be an innovative level of immersion in its upcoming EA Sports FC, as well as offering fans a first look at the game and its features that aim to “blur the line” between virtual and real football.

During La Liga’s Nueva Era showcase (via The Loadout), fans found out about the latest iteration of the HyperMotion V technology that forms the foundation of the players’ animations.

EA Sports FC vice president David Jackson explained that the technology uses more than 590 million frames of real-world football game capture that then leads to the most advanced in-game animation that the studio has created in its history of sport simulations.

In other words, that is 80 times the data that was involved in the development of FIFA 23. This supposedly fulfils the team’s aim to “blur the lines between virtual and real football,” as well as making the most of new player positioning data and camera tracking for an elevated sense of realism.

“HyperMotion V teaches EA Sports FC‘s proprietary machine learning algorithm how to recreate true-to-football motion in real-time, meaning the more matches played in FC, the more real the experience becomes,” explained Jackson.

Additionally, EA Sports FC will be ameliorated with improved player likenesses, official club cosmetics, and the featuring of dynamic “real world league broadcasts using [supporting] presentation graphics” in games.

Following EA and FIFA’s split, EA Sports FC brand boss Nick Wlodyka said that the game will be a “symbol of innovation and change,” and these enormous technical leaps between FIFA 23 and the upcoming title appears to be on key.

