EA Sports has removed all Russian clubs and players from ‘FIFA 22’

EA Sports has confirmed that it has now removed all Russian clubs and players from current FIFA 22 FUT packs.

Last week (March 3), EA announced that it would be removing “all Russian clubs” from FIFA and NHL titles. The announcement came as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, which has now resulted in two million refugees fleeing Ukraine.

FIFA 22 players have now received a message notifying them that a number of FUT items will no longer be available in the FIFA Ultimate Team mode. “EA Sports stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian People and like so many voices across the world of football, calls for peace and an end to the invasion of Ukraine,” reads the message. The message then details what items will not be available in the Ultimate Team mode in FIFA, which includes:

Player items from Russian clubs.

Kit items from Russian clubs.

Stadia and Stadium Items from Russian clubs and the national team.

The real-world football governing body FIFA has already banned Russia from taking part in upcoming World Cup qualification matches, and UEFA has also removed Russian teams from its competitions.

In related news, a collection of games that supports Voices Of Children and International Medical Corps, called the Bundle for Ukraine, is available now. Organised by Necrosoft Games director Brandon Sheffield, the bundle is available for £7.61 ($10), and features 991 games. At the time of writing, the bundle has raised £677,900 ($890,145), which is 89% of its £716,865 ($1million) goal.

A number of other developers have responded to the invasion of Ukraine in various ways as well. Ubisoft plans to provide alternate housing and early paychecks for its employees in Ukraine, while Kyiv-based developer GSC Game World said that development of Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl has “shifted to the sidelines.”