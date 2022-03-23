‘EA Sports PGA Tour’ delayed until 2023

EA’s new PGA Tour game has been delayed until 2023, with the company offering no explanation for the 12-month push back.

Originally announced in 2021 with a spring 2022 release date, EA Sports PGA Tour will be the first in the studio’s new long-term deal with the PGA Tour and the first new PGA Tour title since 2015’s Rory McIlroy PGA Tour.

After announcing it would be “shifting the date” late last year, today (March 23) EA confirmed that the golf game will now be released spring 2023.

However alongside the delay, the studio has confirmed some more details about the game, including the inclusion of the four major golf tournaments.

“There are few things in sports that match the thrill of winning a major championship, and we’re excited to bring all four majors – the Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, U.S. Open Championship, and The Open Championship – and a true next gen championship golf experience to fans next year,” said Cam Weber – general manager at EA Sports – in a statement, before promising “players will be able to get an all-access pass to pro championship golf like never before.”

Experience the next generation of championship golf 🏌️🎮 Coming Spring 2023 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/4UNdgFoGiL — EA SPORTS PGA TOUR (@EASPORTSPGATOUR) March 22, 2022

EA Sports PGA Tour will give players the ability to build virtual careers and visit many famous golf courses around the world. Also featured will be a slew of world famous golf players in the professional world, who players will be able to test their skills against.

In June, it was announced the game will feature women’s golf thanks to a partnership with the Ladies Professional Golf Association.

“For the first time, the LPGA Tour will be experienced in high-fidelity on next-generation consoles and will feature a wide breadth of women’s golfing representation,” said a statement. “EA Sports has done a great job in continuing to expand female representation in the various modes throughout the game and featuring women’s golf in an authentic and modern way.”

