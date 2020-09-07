‘EA Sports UFC 4’ removes in-game ads following fan backlash

EA Sports has announced the removal of live in-game advertisements for UFC 4, after fans complained that it disrupted the flow of gameplay.

An EA developer took to Reddit to announce the feature’s removal, responding to an initial post made by a gamer that showed off the intrusive ads in action. The developer explained that the “type of advertising inventory is not new to the UFC franchise,” but has since been removed.

“It is abundantly clear from your feedback that integrating ads into the Replay and overlay experience is not welcome. The advertisements have been disabled by the team and we apologize for any disruption to gameplay that players may have experienced,” the developer said. “We realize that this should have been communicated with players ahead of time and that’s on us.”

Advertisement

“We want to make sure our players have the best possible experience playing EA Sports UFC 4, so ad integration in the Replay and overlay experience will not be reappearing in the future. Thank you for your continued feedback on EA Sports UFC 4,” he added.

Check out the reddit post below.

The original reddit post also speculated that the feature was only implemented after the launch of the game so that reviewers would not get to experience it and lower their review scores for the game. EA has not commented on the accusation.

EA Sports UFC 4 released on August 14 to favourable reviews due to its refreshed career mode campaign, and improvements to the game’s clinch and ground game mechanics. The game also added a new variety of submission attacks and an expansive roster that includes heavyweight boxers Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

Advertisement

EA Sports UFC 4 is currently available on PS4 and Xbox One. PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game are expected after consoles are made available.