EA Sports unveils the ultimate ‘FIFA’ anthems

EA Sports has confirmed the ultimate FIFA anthems, with 40 of the very best tracks from the past 25 years coming to FIFA 23 later this week.

Last week, EA Sports and Spotify teamed up to find the greatest FIFA anthem in the history of the game, with players encouraged to vote for their favourite using playlists and hashtags.

Now the most popular FIFA anthem has been revealed, with Glass Animals’ ‘Heatwaves’ taking the crown. Rounding out the top five most listened to FIFA tracks are Avicii with ‘The Nights’, Billie Eilish’s ‘You Should See Me In A Crown’, ‘On Top Of The World’ by Imagine Dragons and Bad Bunny’s ‘Ojitos Lindos’.

You can check out the top 100 via a dedicated Spotify playlist here, while 40 of those tracks will added to FIFA 23 as part of the World Cup update that launches tomorrow (November 9) – check out the complete list below:

Ana Tijoux – ‘1977’

Aurora – ‘Conqueror’

Avicii – ‘The Nights’

Banners – ‘Shine A Light’

Bastille – ‘Send Then Off!’

Billie Eilish – ‘You Should See Me In A Crown’

Bloc Party – ‘Helicopter’

Blur – ‘Song 2’

Bob Moses – ‘Tearing Me Up’

Bomba Estereo – ‘Soy Yo’

Buraka Som Sistema – ‘Kalemba’

Caesars – ‘Jerk Is Out’

Catfish And The Bottlemen – ‘Cocoon’

Damian Marley – ‘Welcome To Jamrock’

Digitalism – ‘Pogo’

Fatboy Slim – ‘The Rockafeller Skank’

Foster The People – ‘Call It What You Want’

Glass Animals – ‘Heat Waves’

Imagine Dragons – ‘On Top Of The World’

John Newman – ‘Love Me Again’

Jonsi – ‘Around Us’

Jungle – ‘Busy Earnin’’

Kaleo – ‘Way Down We Go’

Kasabian ‘ Club Foot’

Louis The Child ft. K.Flay – ‘It’s Strange’

LSD – ‘Genius’

Major Lazer ft. J.Balvin & El Alfa – ‘Que Calor’

MGMT – ‘Kids’

Miike Snow – ‘Paddling Out’

Moby – ‘Bodyrock’

Muse – ‘Supermassive Blackhole’

Peter, Bjorn and John – ‘Young Folks’

Portugal, The Man – ‘Live In The Moment’

Rosalia & Ozuna – ‘Yo X Ti, Tu X Mi’

Saint Motel – ‘My Type’

Sam Sparro – ‘Black & Gold’

Smallpools – ‘Dreaming’

Sofi Tukker – ‘Best Friend’

Teddybears – ‘Cobrastyle’

Triabalistas – ‘Ja Sei Namorar’

Earlier this year, EA‘s president of music Steve Schnur revealed that Kasabian‘s 2004 hit ‘Club Foot’ remains his all-time favourite FIFA song but added that Blur‘s ‘Song 2’ remains “the quintessential football song.”

