EA teasing ‘Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit’ remaster announcement

Electronic Arts has begun teasing what seems to be a remaster of 2010’s Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit.

A countdown timer has appeared on the official Need For Speed website, set to end on Monday, October 5 at 4pm BST (8am PT). Although the site does not give much indication of what the announcement could be, but it is expected to be the reveal trailer for Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered.

The official Need For Speed Twitter account has also posted a number of cryptic tweets that include shots of cars racing alongside police cruisers and one of a racer being chased by 10 police cars, which often occurs in Hot Pursuit.

Check out the tweets below.

They're really onto me. How much time did it take them to get chased by 10 cops on Heat 5? This has to be on purpose. pic.twitter.com/3SmctKgr85 — Need for Speed (@NeedforSpeed) October 2, 2020

Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered was previously listed briefly on Amazon UK, according to VGC. The unannounced game has also been rated for release by South Korea’s Games Rating And Administration Committee.

The art box art for the game also recently leaked online. It reveals that the upcoming remaster was developed by Stellar Entertainment, which also worked on the remaster of Burnout Paradise, and states that the game will be available on PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

Check out the leaked box art below.

The original Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit was released in 2010 for the PC, PS3, Wii and Xbox 360. The game was generally well-received at launch and had sold more than 5million copies by the end of that year.

Last year, EA released Need For Speed Heat, the latest mainline release in the franchise. It is currently available for PC, PS4 and Xbox One, with cross-play across all platforms.