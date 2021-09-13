‘Earthbreakers’ has been delayed, but fans have some theories why

Petroglyph may not have announced the game it postponed Earthbreakers for, but fans think they might have the answer.

Back in April, PVP team-based game Earthbreakers was officially postponed – although Petroglyph was quick to emphasise that the game was in no way cancelled. “Since starting this project last year we have been approached by a publisher to work on an exciting new game that has required all our available resources, including the majority of the Earthbreakers team,” read a Steam Community news post from Petroglyph earlier this year.

“This means that for now, we need to place Earthbreakers on hold while we focus our full attention on making this new project as great as it can be. We still believe in Earthbreakers and will keep you [apprised] as to when we will resume development.”

Fans were excited for Earthbreakers due to the unique combat which merges FPS team mechanics with real-time strategy, similar to Natural Selection 2. A few months later, a thread has started on ResetEra detailing some fan theories about this mysterious new game – and some think they’ve worked it out.

After a long dissection explaining their reasoning, one user finished their post with “So… what could this mysterious new game be? One that required [them] to be all hands on deck, at the expense of their own IP? I might be setting myself up for disappointment, but I DON’T GIVE A SHIT BECAUSE WE ARE 1000% GETTING COMMAND & CONQUER REMASTERED COLLECTION 2 FEATURING TIBERIAN RUN AND RED ALERT 2 LET’S FUCKING GOOOOOO!1!1!!!!!!!!!”

Many responded to this theory with positivity, although one was more succinct, saying simply: “Don’t play with my heart”.

In other gaming news, Total War: Warhammer 3 has been delayed from a 2021 release and will now launch in ‘early 2022’, as confirmed on Twitter.