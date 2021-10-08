‘eFootball 2022’ update is coming later this month

Following the launch of eFootball 2022 last week (September 30) to dire reception, Konami has announced an update for the free-to-play title, although players will have to wait almost another month for it.

In a statement via Twitter, the development team thanked its followers for playing the game, even though the majority still share an “overwhelmingly negative” opinion of it, according to customer reviews.

The update promises that release version 0.91 of eFootball 2022 is coming on October 28, so a hotfix to technical issues, such as bizarre facial animations or missing players, doesn’t appear to be coming any sooner.

Update for our users pic.twitter.com/6DffY77Os7 — eFootball (@play_eFootball) October 8, 2021

Advertisement

What the update will address isn’t specific from this message, only that “this will focus on fixing the issues already reported and those you continue to report”.

Apart from weird bugs, it doesn’t appear to address other problems players have had with eFootball 2022, notably its overwhelming lack of content, as a £30 premium DLC available to buy now isn’t scheduled to unlock until mid-November.

Following the launch, Konami had issued an apology, telling players, “We will take all concerns seriously and strive to improve the current situation.”

While eFootball 2022 has been the source of player ire, there may be good news for Konami fans as it was reported last week that the company is planning to revive its premium game franchises, including Metal Gear Solid, Castlevania, and Silent Hill.

Advertisement

In other football gaming news, EA has downplayed the issue with FIFA‘s lootboxes, claiming that nine out of ten FIFA Ultimate Team packs are bought with non-purchasable coins.

In a recent statement, the publisher also said it is exploring the idea of renaming the football series so that it is no longer called FIFA, but this will not affect any other footballing partnerships it already has.