‘Elden Ring’ and ‘Marvel Snap’ among BAFTA’s Game Of The Year nominees

BAFTA has announced its six nominees for the EE Game Of The Year Award, inviting members of the public to vote on games ranging from Elden Ring to Marvel Snap.

The six nominees in the running are Elden Ring, God Of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, Immortality, Marvel Snap, and Stray. Fans can vote for their preferred nominees here.

The shortlist was decided by a jury panel of 10 including Jake Tucker, NME‘s commissioning editor for games.

“Huge congratulations to all of this year’s nominees for the EE Game Of The Year award,” shared Tara Saunders, the chair of BAFTA’s games committee and studio head at PlayStation London Studio. “All six of these games have captured the imaginations of people around the world and represent a diverse range of genres, storylines and gaming experiences.”

The rest of BAFTA’s gaming category nominations will be announced through the organisation’s Twitch channel on March 2, with the winners being announced on March 30.

Out of the six nominations, four of them – Elden Ring, Immortality, God Of War Ragnarok and Marvel Snap – featured on NME‘s 20 best games of 2022.

Earlier in the year, we spoke to those who featured in BAFTA’s Breakthrough programme to meet the next generation of gaming talent. As part of the feature, Saunders said Breakthrough “plays a critical role in showcasing talent and career pathways in the creative sector, which is a big part of BAFTA’s mission as an arts charity.”

“In the games industry we often celebrate teams and not individuals, so Breakthrough is a fantastic opportunity for creatives that are at the cusp of their career to be recognised and supported on that journey,” she added.

In other gaming news, a volunteer anti-cheat community for Escape From Tarkov has closed down just two weeks after launching, with its founder claiming developer Battlestate Games was not investigating reports thoroughly before issuing bans.