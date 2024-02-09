‘Elden Ring’ devs “working hard” on DLC but there are still no release plans

FromSoftware has said its “working hard” on an expansion for Elden Ring but still hasn’t given fans a release window.

The Shadow Of Erdtree expansion for Elden Ring was first announced in February 2023 but since then, details have been scarce.

In December, rumours that the expansion would be ready in time for The Game Awards were quickly shut down. “It’ll be a little while yet, but progress is going well,” said ​​producer Yasuhiro Kitao before comparing the DLC to Bloodborne and confirming that it will feature “new battles and new characters.”

He added that FromSoftware’s ethos has always been to “work diligently to create something interesting and valuable.”

However in January, a number of mysterious files were unearthed in Elden Ring’s Steam listing that suggested a launch was imminent. However that has since been dismissed by FromSoftware’s parent company Kadokawa.

As part of their quarterly financial report, Kadokawa shared a FAQ section about Elden Ring that read [via GamesRadar]: “We are currently working hard on the development of DLC for Elden Ring but we have not announced a release date at this time.”

“Various measures are currently in progress for Elden Ring, including the development of major DLC, to maximise lifetime value,” the section continued.

Elden Ring was originally released February 2022. In a five-star review, NME wrote: “FromSoftware’s most ambitious title yet, Elden Ring is a glowing spectacle of achievement. A refined open-world format adds unimagined wonder to the game, whilst legacy dungeons will likely go down as some of FromSoftware’s best level design. Beyond that, there are so many improvements to the Souls formula that make this an essential play for fans – this is a game that brings so much to the table, yet somehow leaves nothing out.”

In other news, Helldivers 2 has become Sony’s biggest PC launch, with a record-breaking number of concurrent players on Steam.