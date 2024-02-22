‘Elden Ring’ director won’t rule out a sequel: “there could well be something in the future”

Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki has refused to rule out a potential second DLC for the FromSoftware title.

In a new interview with IGN, director Hidetaka Miyazaki stated that the potential is still there to return to The Lands Between in a future game or DLC.

“We don’t want to say this is the end of the Elden Ring saga for now. I think we said a similar thing at the end of Dark Souls 3. We didn’t want to flatten those possibilities or put a pin in them just at that time. And it’s a similar story with Elden Ring. We don’t want to discourage the possibilities for that. There might be more ideas in the future”, Miyazaki said.

“We don’t have any current plans to make a second DLC or a sequel, but we definitely don’t want to snuff out that possibility. We think that there could well be something in the future,” Miyazaki concluded.

Miyazaki also spoke about exactly how big fans can expect the DLC to be, saying that Shadow Of The Erdtree weighs in a “comparable, if not larger [size], than the area of Limgrave from the base game”.

Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree was first announced in February 2023, with the trailer for the expansion releasing yesterday (February 21). The DLC will be released on June 21, 2024.

NME reviewed Elden Ring when it first released in February 2022, with our writer calling the game “Miyazaki’s masterpiece”.

“FromSoftware’s most ambitious title yet, Elden Ring is a glowing spectacle of achievement. A refined open-world format adds unimagined wonder to the game, while legacy dungeons will likely go down as some of FromSoftware’s best level design,” our reviewer wrote.

