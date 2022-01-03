‘Elden Ring’ ESRB rating teases a lot of amputated arms

The ESRB rating has come through for FromSoftware’s upcoming title Elden Ring, and it has a few interesting details.

Rated M for mature (or 17 years old and above) due to “blood and gore, language, suggestive themes, and violence,” the rating itself also comes with a brief yet intriguing summary:

“This is an action role-playing game in which players assume the role of a character trying to retrieve a magical ring and become the Elden Lord. From a third-person perspective, players explore environments, collect items, and battle various enemies (e.g., knights, fantastical creatures) in melee combat,” it all sounds fairly standard up to now.

Advertisement

“Players use swords, spears, axes, arrows, and magic to enemies; combat is highlighted by cries of pain, splatters of blood, and impact sounds. The game includes depictions of gore: collectible items that include severed fingers and tongues; a boss character cutting off its arm; severed arms hanging from a ceiling. During the course of the game, a humanoid monster is depicted partially nude, with scales/scars covering its breast and pelvic regions. The word “sh*t” appears in the dialogue.”

Whilst it isn’t much, these scraps of information give players just a little bit more before the game releases next month. As those anticipating the game might expect, it’s going to get weird, and the ESRB just happen to have given out another little snippet.

Hidetaka Miyazaki has also said that “Elden Ring is based on a culmination of everything we’ve done with the Dark Souls series and with our games thus far,” in a recent interview.

Elden Ring will release on February 25 this year for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Advertisement

In other news, Miyazaki has said that the PS5 Demon’s Souls remake put “pressure” on the Elden Ring team.